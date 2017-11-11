Faith events

David Cherwien is the artistic director of the National Lutheran Choir and a nationally known conductor, composer, and organist. He also serves as cantor at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, a parish known for its passion for traditional liturgy and creative, high-quality music. Susan Palo Cherwien is a freelance writer and musician. She has written the text for eight hymns in the Evangelical Book of Worship.

The event will also feature the combined choirs from First Lutheran, Calvary Lutheran, Shalom Lutheran and Bethesda Lutheran churches. The program will consist of many of the hymns of Martin Luther, with reflections by Susan Palo Cherwien interspersed throughout.

There is no admission charge for this event, and everyone is invited to attend.

Rummage sale to benefit mission trip

A House of Prayer group will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 722 Sixth Ave. E. in Alexandria.

All proceeds will go towards a mission trip to Cabo, Mexico, to work with a group called "Way Cool Angers," to help the poor and finish building a church. They will assist with a program called "Changing Lives," and distribute food and personal items.

They will also raise funds by bagging groceries for tips at Cub Foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

Getting through the holidays with grief

First Lutheran Church will host the 27th annual "Getting Through the Holidays" session for anyone grieving the death of a loved one.

Area professionals and other holiday survivors will be there to offer insights and strategies to help ease the anxiety the holidays can bring.

The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the church, 822 Douglas St. in Alexandria. Participants should enter the parking lot from Cedar Street and meet in the lower level Fellowship Hall, which has elevator access.

Refreshments will be served and there is no charge for this evening and no registration needed.

This event is sponsored by: New Horizons/Anderson Funeral Home, Area Parish Health Nurses, Church of St. Mary's, First Lutheran Church, Griefshare, Hospice of Douglas County, Knute Nelson Hospice and Lind Family Funeral Home.

For more information call 320-762-2196.

Ernie Unruh award lunch set

The Unity Foundation will host the 10th Annual Ernie Unruh Christian Service Award Lunch from noon-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Broadway Ballroom, 115 30th Ave. E. in Alexandria.

The award goes to someone who, through their leadership and service, has made a positive impact on the community. Prior recipients include: Ed Christopherson, Brett Paradis, Tim Ferguson, Ernie Unruh, Gary Anderson, Lois Digre and Karla Stotesbery, Dr. Lowell Gess, Deanne Novotny and Jean Schonberg.

Tickets cost $10 per person and can be purchased at the door.

Train in Healing with Brian Fenimore

Brian Fenimore will return to Alexandria to continue the series Training in the Healing Ministry at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at House of Prayer Church, 3020 Rosewood Lane in Alexandria.

Fenimore will also minister during the church's 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 19. There is no cost to attend the services, but a freewill offering will be accepted for Fenimore's ministry.

The vision for the Training in Healing Ministry course is designed to equip Christians to normalize hearing God's voice, to grow in their ability to hear, to minister the voice of the Lord in everyday lives, and then help people minister healing each and every day.

The founder of Plumbline Ministries, Fenimore and his wife and children live in Kansas City, Missouri. He travels throughout the country conducting seminars on the prophetic ministry, hearing God's voice and developing vision and purpose for the Christian life.

First Presbyterian to host Thanksgiving dinner

First Presbyterian Church of Osakis will serve the Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Fellowship Hall beginning at noon on Thursday, Nov. 23. All ages are welcome at no charge. The traditional holiday menu will be served. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are appreciated. Call the church at 320-859-4550 or the Osakis Senior Center at 320-859-2325. Transportation and meal delivery will be available in and near Osakis. Call to make arrangements. Donations will be accepted for local food shelves. The church is at 101 West Oak Street, Osakis.

St. Mary's Church to host Thanksgiving meal

St. Mary's Church will host a free Thanksgiving community meal from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 at the St. Mary's School Gymnasium, 420 Irving St. in Alexandria. Everyone is welcome.