Donors can swap books for wine

The American Association of University Women and the Garden Bar on Sixth will launch Project Bookshelf at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Garden Bar on Sixth in Alexandria. Guests bringing at least one new book for any age child to young adult will receive a free glass of wine. Monetary donations to purchase new books for the baskets are also welcome.

Organizers are asking for books for any age child through young adult. Books may also be dropped off through Dec. 6 at the Community Education office at Woodland Elementary School, Alexandria Technical and Community College, Alexandria Senior Center, Douglas County Library, Book World and Cherry Street Books.

Books donated to Project Bookshelf are sorted by grade or age levels and delivered to the Jingle Bells assembly site where the books are matched with families according to the ages of the children. The Jingle Bells Foundation serves families across Central Minnesota

For more information on donating books or funds, contact Georgia Wahlberg at 320-834-2792.