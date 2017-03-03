Alexandria again tops list of Minnesota retirement spots

In the three years of the survey, Alexandria ranked second in the first year and has ranked first in each of the last two years.

The rankings use Census Bureau data from the 56308 ZIP code, which includes Alexandria but goes beyond the city limits.

Alexandria ranked best on the recreational and social index. That index ranks cities higher for having a high percentage of retirees, and for the number or recreation and retirement centers per 1,000 people.

Alexandria also scored high in access to health care. The rankings show Alexandria has 3.1 doctor's offices per 1,000 per people - second best in the state.

Alexandria ranked lowest in tax burden, which only factors in sales and income taxes and not property taxes.

Minnesota's top retirement spots

• Alexandria

• Grand Rapids

• Montevideo

• Detroit Lakes

• Little Falls

• Fergus Falls

• Bemidji

• International Falls

• Hopkins

• Brainerd

Source: SmartAsset.com