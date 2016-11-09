Sound Idea to give Second Sunday concert

Sound Idea has been entertaining in the area for more than five years. Known for its light rock and folk music from the 1960s and '70s, it also offers an occasional Irish ballad.

Along with their vocals, Cochran and Tatge blend the guitar and bouzouki, an eight-stringed Greek instrument, into a unique sound. Both have been singing and making music in various settings for decades but came together in August of 2011 to create Sound Idea.

Audiences will hear songs ranging from the Kingston Trio and Van Morrison to the Beatles, John Denver and Del Shannon. Playing "yesterday's music our way" has become their motto.