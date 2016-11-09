Students give of their time to help seniors

MECA is a computer club that has been meeting at the senior center for almost 30 years. It was created to help seniors learn computer basics.

If seniors wish to receive guidance from a student, reservations are requested so that students know how many to expect and for which devices. Call the senior center at (320) 762-2087 to make a reservation.

Generally, this opportunity is extended on the fourth Wednesday of each month, but due to the holidays, youth will be there at 3:30 on the second Wednesdays, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.