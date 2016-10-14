Aging with Attitude! Expo is set for Oct. 21

The expo is designed to educate, inform and entertain residents of Central Minnesota. Local TV and radio personality Mark Anthony will be the keynote speaker.

The day will consist of two rounds of breakout sessions. Attendees can choose from eight topics including Age Is Just a Number; Sauk Centre Police — Sonny, the drug fighting dog; Nordic walking; Dynamic Healing and more.

Many exhibitors will have booths on display for attendees. Flu shots will also be available this year, and there will be eight health screening booths available for no charge.

A free lunch will be served, during which Dave Primus will provide entertainment. Primus plays a variety of good time oldies on the concertina.

At the end of the event, a variety of door prizes will be given away. You must be present to win.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Pre-register by calling Alternative Senior Care at 1-866-352-3350.

SCHEDULE

8 to 8:45 a.m. Registration and exhibitors

8:45 to 9 a.m. Welcome and announcements

9 to 10 a.m. Keynote speaker

10 to 10:30 a.m. Exhibitors

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Breakout sessions

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Health screenings

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Breakout sessions

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Lunch, exhibitors, entertainment and door prizes