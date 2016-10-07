Understanding aging parents' future is focus of workshop

Though some may feel ill-prepared, having healthy conversations enables both adult children and their parents to arrive at a common understanding as to a parent's vision for their future.

In a free, educational workshop entitled "Heart to Heart: As Your Parents Age," participants will receive basic education about the variety of ways to approach conversations with your aging parents. An additional focus will include older adult service choices and health care directives.

The public is invited to attend the seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Arbor, 4403 Pioneer Road SE, Alexandria.

This workshop will help attendees gain a better understanding of:

• Your parent's vision of the future.

• Information needed to help your parents achieve their vision.

• Tips to help start healthy conversations that lead to positive outcomes.

• Choices for aging adult health care services and ensuring their wishes are carried out using health care directives.

Each participant will receive a workbook and relevant handouts. Ted Haar, Thrivent Financial representative, and Lisa Dingwall and Alyssa Rohloff, Knute Nelson registered nurses, will facilitate the workshop.

There is no cost to attend, but RSVPs are appreciated to Chris Harris at (320) 759-1269 or chris.harris@knutenelson.org due to limited space. Refreshments will be provided.