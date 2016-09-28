Driver improvement program offered

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer an eight-hour first-time course on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Grand Arbor, 4403 Pioneer Road SE, Alexandria.

The cost is $26. It is open to the public. Pre-registration is required. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor teaches the class.

Persons age 55 or older who complete the course qualify for a 10 percent discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years, according to Minnesota law.

First-time participants must complete an initial eight hours of training and a four hour refresher class every three years to maintain the 10 percent insurance discount.

For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call toll-free 1-888-234-1294.