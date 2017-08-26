Student accomplishments

Glenwood: Tyler D. Vanderby, Non-degree; Nelson: Jenna Zwiers, Respiratory Care.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the summer list.

College graduations

The following students graduated after the summer session at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota: Alek Anderson, bachelor of business administration and Katee Campion, bachelor of science, social work. Both are from Alexandria.