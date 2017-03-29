STEAM Expo enters third year
Alexandria Public Schools will host the third annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Expo on Thursday, March 30, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Alexandria Area High School. This educational event is free to attend and open to the public.
Healthy food and refreshments will be available for purchase for $4.25 for children Pre-K through fifth grade and $6 for children in sixth grade or older and adults.
The STEAM Expo creates education events appropriate for all ages, promoting science and the arts for Pre-K-12 and the community. The goal of the event is to create enthusiasm for learning through hands-on and interactive activities that demonstrate how much fun STEAM can be, showcasing the elements of STEAM curriculum and connecting learning with real-world application.
Some highlights of the event include:
• The Bell Museum of Natural History ExploraDome Planetarium will feature a Motion of the Sky program geared toward grades 3-5. The ExploraDome allows audiences to fly through space to investigate Earth's place in the Solar System.
• More than 20 exhibitors will offer engaging activities in their booth area.
• Attendees of all ages can participate in hands-on activities, such as making snacks, learning pottery or virtual welding, in the state-of-the-art Culinary, Design/Build, Digital, and Visual Art high school learning labs.
• The gymnasium will include robot demonstrations by the high school robotics mechatronics team, color perception presentations by the 3M Visiting Wizards and a hair-raising static ball experience.
• Complete take-home projects such as a wood bee house with a laser-engraved roof or air-dry clay creations.
• Handle and play real musical instruments, get a backstage tour, participate in a children's theater workshop and more in the Performing Arts Center.
• Art projects from fifth through 12th grade students will be on display. There will also be face painting and caricature artists.
For more information, visit www.alexandria.k12.mn.us/steamexpo, contact Jill Johnson, communications and marketing supervisor, at (320) 762-2141, ext. 4202, or Lynn Jenc, Community Education director, at (320) 762-2141, ext. 4271.
The STEAM Expo is made possible with support from Alexandria Area High School A Club, Alexandria Education Foundation, ALP Utilities, Alexandria Technical and Community College, Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management, and Runestone Electric Association.