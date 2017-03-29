STEAM Expo enters third year

Healthy food and refreshments will be available for purchase for $4.25 for children Pre-K through fifth grade and $6 for children in sixth grade or older and adults.

The STEAM Expo creates education events appropriate for all ages, promoting science and the arts for Pre-K-12 and the community. The goal of the event is to create enthusiasm for learning through hands-on and interactive activities that demonstrate how much fun STEAM can be, showcasing the elements of STEAM curriculum and connecting learning with real-world application.

Some highlights of the event include:

• The Bell Museum of Natural History ExploraDome Planetarium will feature a Motion of the Sky program geared toward grades 3-5. The ExploraDome allows audiences to fly through space to investigate Earth's place in the Solar System.

• More than 20 exhibitors will offer engaging activities in their booth area.

• Attendees of all ages can participate in hands-on activities, such as making snacks, learning pottery or virtual welding, in the state-of-the-art Culinary, Design/Build, Digital, and Visual Art high school learning labs.

• The gymnasium will include robot demonstrations by the high school robotics mechatronics team, color perception presentations by the 3M Visiting Wizards and a hair-raising static ball experience.

• Complete take-home projects such as a wood bee house with a laser-engraved roof or air-dry clay creations.

• Handle and play real musical instruments, get a backstage tour, participate in a children's theater workshop and more in the Performing Arts Center.

• Art projects from fifth through 12th grade students will be on display. There will also be face painting and caricature artists.

For more information, visit www.alexandria.k12.mn.us/steamexpo, contact Jill Johnson, communications and marketing supervisor, at (320) 762-2141, ext. 4202, or Lynn Jenc, Community Education director, at (320) 762-2141, ext. 4271.

The STEAM Expo is made possible with support from Alexandria Area High School A Club, Alexandria Education Foundation, ALP Utilities, Alexandria Technical and Community College, Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management, and Runestone Electric Association.