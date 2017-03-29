DECA students finish strong at state competition

The students put together the DECA team's best performance to date and made finals in the following 18 events:

• Justin Schmitz — Business Finance Role Play, fourth place.

• Sidney Enninga, Matthew Vogel, Grant Storm — Creative Marketing, third place.

• Sam Kuennen, Emma Ziegler, Jaran Roste — Sports and Entertainment Operations Research, second place.

• Sam Kuennen, Lauren Stockmoe, Paige Revering — Gold Chapter Awards, third place.

• Jaran Roste — Advanced Interview, fifth place.

• Elise Anderson — Advanced Interview, sixth place.

• Brenan Chase — Advanced Interview, eighth place.

• Emma Gronholz — Entry Interview, fifth place.

• Connor Bowen, Sidney Enninga — Finance Operations Research, ninth place.

• Nic Van Orsdel, Cam Birkeland, Wade Smith — Hospitality Tourism Operations Research, seventh place.

• Megan Fletcher, Kendra Hardy — Hospitality Team Role Play, 11th place.

• Megan Fletcher, Kaylee Weigel, Nic Van Orsdel — Learn and Earn Project, ninth place.

• Devany Johnson, Paige Revering, Brooke Miller — Marketing Plan Service Plan, fourth place.

• Jered Zwiers — Professional Selling, sixth place.

• Elise Anderson, Ian Heseltine, Ashten Oberg — Public Relations, ninth place.

• Nic Van Orsdel — Restaurant and Food Service, 12th place.

• Savanna Bous — Retail Merchandising, eighth place.

• Dylan Wichtendahl, Devin Roering — Travel and Tourism Team Role Play, ninth place.

Thirteen AAHS DECA students qualified for and will compete at the International DECA Competition April 26-29 in Anaheim, California.

Of the 4,000 DECA competitors in the state, only the top 250, top 6 percent, qualify for the international competition. AAHS qualifiers include include Schmitz, Enninga, Vogel, Storm, Kuennen, Ziegler, Roste, L. Stockmoe, Revering, Zwiers, Orsdel, E. Stockmoe and Anderson.