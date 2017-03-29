DECA students finish strong at state competition
Alexandria Area High School DECA had 86 students compete in the State DECA competition on March 19-21. The competition featured 61 different schools from around the state with more than 2,000 competitors in all.
The students put together the DECA team's best performance to date and made finals in the following 18 events:
• Justin Schmitz — Business Finance Role Play, fourth place.
• Sidney Enninga, Matthew Vogel, Grant Storm — Creative Marketing, third place.
• Sam Kuennen, Emma Ziegler, Jaran Roste — Sports and Entertainment Operations Research, second place.
• Sam Kuennen, Lauren Stockmoe, Paige Revering — Gold Chapter Awards, third place.
• Jaran Roste — Advanced Interview, fifth place.
• Elise Anderson — Advanced Interview, sixth place.
• Brenan Chase — Advanced Interview, eighth place.
• Emma Gronholz — Entry Interview, fifth place.
• Connor Bowen, Sidney Enninga — Finance Operations Research, ninth place.
• Nic Van Orsdel, Cam Birkeland, Wade Smith — Hospitality Tourism Operations Research, seventh place.
• Megan Fletcher, Kendra Hardy — Hospitality Team Role Play, 11th place.
• Megan Fletcher, Kaylee Weigel, Nic Van Orsdel — Learn and Earn Project, ninth place.
• Devany Johnson, Paige Revering, Brooke Miller — Marketing Plan Service Plan, fourth place.
• Jered Zwiers — Professional Selling, sixth place.
• Elise Anderson, Ian Heseltine, Ashten Oberg — Public Relations, ninth place.
• Nic Van Orsdel — Restaurant and Food Service, 12th place.
• Savanna Bous — Retail Merchandising, eighth place.
• Dylan Wichtendahl, Devin Roering — Travel and Tourism Team Role Play, ninth place.
Thirteen AAHS DECA students qualified for and will compete at the International DECA Competition April 26-29 in Anaheim, California.
Of the 4,000 DECA competitors in the state, only the top 250, top 6 percent, qualify for the international competition. AAHS qualifiers include include Schmitz, Enninga, Vogel, Storm, Kuennen, Ziegler, Roste, L. Stockmoe, Revering, Zwiers, Orsdel, E. Stockmoe and Anderson.