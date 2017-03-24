Alexandria Public School elementary students 'cash in' on creativity
More than 150 Alexandria Public School students in grades 2-5 participated in the "Cash In" on Creative Thinking contest.
Students were challenged to create a purse, wallet or piggy bank using only duct tape, newspaper and cardboard. Contest entries were evaluated on creative use of materials, complexity of design and "use-ability."
The following students, followed by their grade level and listed by school, were selected as winners:
Carlos: Lars Dropik, fifth; Joe Ravnik, fourth; and Izzy Gerhardt, third.
Garfield: Sophia Petersen, fifth, and Kaci Short, second.
Lincoln: Rylee Bundermann, fifth; Anika Haug, third; Mia Haugen, fifth; and Molly Schmidt, third.
Miltona: Isaac Grieve, second, and Hailee Runnoe, fourth.
Voyager: Lily Eken, second; Peyton Goetsch, fifth; Sydney Keogh, second; Ashley Lanus, third; Makenna Maus, fourth; and Rachael Mohr, fourth.
Woodland: Elly Homelvig, third; Aidan Larson, fifth; Ella Schunemann, fourth; and Colie Theis, third.