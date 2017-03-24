The following students, followed by their grade level and listed by school, were selected as winners:

Carlos: Lars Dropik, fifth; Joe Ravnik, fourth; and Izzy Gerhardt, third.

Garfield: Sophia Petersen, fifth, and Kaci Short, second.

Lincoln: Rylee Bundermann, fifth; Anika Haug, third; Mia Haugen, fifth; and Molly Schmidt, third.

Miltona: Isaac Grieve, second, and Hailee Runnoe, fourth.

Voyager: Lily Eken, second; Peyton Goetsch, fifth; Sydney Keogh, second; Ashley Lanus, third; Makenna Maus, fourth; and Rachael Mohr, fourth.

Woodland: Elly Homelvig, third; Aidan Larson, fifth; Ella Schunemann, fourth; and Colie Theis, third.