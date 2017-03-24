Knowledge Bowl team earns a trip to state

The Alexandria Area High School Knowledge Bowl team of (left to right) juniors Wil Kopp and Ryan Swanberg, freshman Amanda Bittmann and junior Luke Tollefson recently finished in the top six at the sub-region competition, securing them a spot at regions in Fergus Falls on March 21. While at regions, the team competed against Moorhead, Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls and placed second. The team will compete at the state competition on April 6-7 at Craguns in Brainerd.