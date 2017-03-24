Young Athletes, Unified Juniors introduce youth to sports

Young Athletes is a sport and play program for children ages 2-7. The focus is on fun activities that promote mental and physical growth. Children enjoy games and activities that develop motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

Young Athletes is also an early introduction to sports and to the world of Special Olympics.

Unified Juniors is an extension of the Special Olympics Minnesota Young Athletes program that focuses on a variety of sports specific skills that children can use in future sports team participation. Unified Juniors is for children ages 8-12 with and without intellectual

disabilities.

Unified Juniors is meant to introduce children to the world of competitive sports in a gradual, fun and non-intimidating manner. Participants will gain knowledge of Special Olympics sports as well as the "Play Unified" movement.

Registration is not required for either group. For more information, call Mary at (320) 760-3301 or email her at windmillprojectmn@gmail.com.