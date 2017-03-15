Discovery Middle School Mathcounts takes first at regionals

In the regional competition, individually, Jacob Tiegen took first place, and Bryant Johnson took second. Zach Kent, Ethan Johnson and Truett Berglund placed in the top 10 out of 86 students.

Mathcounts is a math enrichment, coaching and competition program for middle school students. The program stimulates student interest by making math achievement as challenging, exciting and prestigious as school sports.

The Minnesota program is coordinated by members of the Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers, who work closely with teachers.