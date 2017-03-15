Registration for Osakis preschool is March 27

Registration for the 3-4 year old class begins at 5 p.m.

Registration for the 4-5 year old class begins at 6 p.m.

Classes for 3-4 year olds are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Morning sessions run from 8 to 10:50 a.m. and afternoon sessions run from noon to 2:50 p.m.

Classes for 4-5 year old classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Morning sessions are 8 to 10:50 a.m. and afternoon sessions are noon to 2:50 p.m.

For more information about Osakis preschool or registration, contact Jan Campbell at (320) 859-2191, ext. 1171.