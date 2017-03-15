Registration for Osakis preschool is March 27
Registration for preschool in Osakis will be held Monday, March 27 at the Osakis Public School. To enter the school, use Door 8, the Early Childhood entrance.
Registration for the 3-4 year old class begins at 5 p.m.
Registration for the 4-5 year old class begins at 6 p.m.
Classes for 3-4 year olds are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Morning sessions run from 8 to 10:50 a.m. and afternoon sessions run from noon to 2:50 p.m.
Classes for 4-5 year old classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Morning sessions are 8 to 10:50 a.m. and afternoon sessions are noon to 2:50 p.m.
For more information about Osakis preschool or registration, contact Jan Campbell at (320) 859-2191, ext. 1171.