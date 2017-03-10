ATCC students compete at state DECA competition
Twenty-seven Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) students competed in the 2017 State Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) competition in Brooklyn Park. Each student participated in two events.
Twenty students and five teams from ATCC were top eight finalists in their events. Of those, one team earned a first place award, four individuals earned second place, and one individual and one team earned third place awards.
Following are the local winners:
• Zach Drown of Alexandria, Business Ethics, third place; Retail Management, finalist; Collaborative Challenge, finalist.
• Conor Allen of Alexandria, Business Ethics, third place.
• Isaiah Schneider of Alexandria, Financial Statement Analysis, first place.
• Tammy Koenig of Alexandria, Collaborative Challenge, finalist.