ATCC students compete at state DECA competition

Twenty students and five teams from ATCC were top eight finalists in their events. Of those, one team earned a first place award, four individuals earned second place, and one individual and one team earned third place awards.

Following are the local winners:

• Zach Drown of Alexandria, Business Ethics, third place; Retail Management, finalist; Collaborative Challenge, finalist.

• Conor Allen of Alexandria, Business Ethics, third place.

• Isaiah Schneider of Alexandria, Financial Statement Analysis, first place.

• Tammy Koenig of Alexandria, Collaborative Challenge, finalist.