ATCC hosts SkillsUSA competition

Students enrolled in the carpentry; diesel mechanics; mechatronics; machine tool technology; marine, motorcycle, and powersports technician; mechanical drafting, design, and engineering; and welding technology programs were eligible to compete in 16 categories.

Following are the local winners:

• Michael Haburn of Osakis, machine trades blueprint reading, third.

• Noah Paradee of Osakis, machine trades blueprint reading — high school division, second; related technical math — high school division, third; trade math — high school division, second; technical drafting — high school division, first.

• Jonathan Miska of Alexandria, related technical math, second; trade math, third.

• Sam Radil of Alexandria, diesel mechanics, fifth

• William White of Alexandria, mechatronics, first.

• Edward Wilmesmeier of Alexandria, mechatronics, second.

• Nolan Hart of Parkers Prairie, mechatronics — high school division, second.

• Brett Lund of Alexandria, technical drafting, first.

• Wade Lang of Osakis, technical drafting, fourth.

SkillsUSA is a nationwide partnership of business and industry, vocational students and instructors. Its goals are to motivate students, teach leadership skills, assist teachers in producing quality occupations training, and provide quality workers to business and industry.

This spring, Minnesota celebrates its 50th anniversary of SkillsUSA and Career and Technical Education. As part of the celebration, many advisors, former state officers, and alumni members from the past five decades will return.