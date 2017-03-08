WCA speech places in top half at Battle Lake meet

The WCA Knights spoke in Battle Lake on March 4, finishing in the top half among schools in the area.

Top speakers for the Knights included Hannah Anderson at second in great speeches, Brianna Kreft earning second place honors in extemporaneous reading, Solomon Sewell receiving a third place finish in discussion and fifth place in original oratory, and Ethan Olson finishing in second in original oratory after losing a tiebreaker in head-to-head competition to the first-place finisher.