WCA Knights take multiple ribbons at latest meet

Solomon Sewell was a champion in two categories, winning both discussion and original oratory. Hannah Anderson earned a fourth place ribbon for her great speech selection.

In poetry, Nathan Lewis took third, Kristin Gilberston took fourth and Timothy Ruud earned a superior speaking ribbon.

Ethan Olson finished sixth in original oratory, Matthew Poyzer finished fourth in drama, and Brianna Kreft earned a sixth place finish in extemporaneous reading.