Grove is a 2017 ExCEL Award Recipient
The Minnesota High School League announced that Jackson Grove, a junior at Alexandria Area High School, was selected as one of the 2017 ExCEL Award Recipients.
Grove's student profile will air throughout the broadcasts of the winter state tournaments on Channel 45TV, his photo and bio will be on the MSHSL website at mshsl.org, and a feature story will appear in the MSHSL Bulletin magazine.
Grove was invited to an on-court award ceremony during the Girls' Basketball State Tournament on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.