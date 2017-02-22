WCA Speech Team brings home multiple awards

At the Underwood meet, Brianna Kreft got second in extemporaneous reading, Hannah Anderson was third in great speeches, Solomon Sewell was third in discussion and Matt Poyzer was fourth in drama, Ethan Olson was fourth in the original oratory honor round, Kristin Gilbertson was fifth in poetry in the honor round and Alliah Johnson received a superior ribbon for her prose piece.

At the Morris meet, Anderson placed third in great speeches, Rose Borash finished in fourth in informative speaking, Emily Engen was eighth in storytelling, Kreft placed third in extemporaneous reading, Nathan Lewis was second in poetry, Poyzer was sixth in drama, and Sewell was double entered and placed second in original oratory and first in discussion.

At the Wheaton meet, Abby Zwieg made her medal debut by placing sixth in creative expression, Anderson placed second in great speeches, with two discussants in the medal round, Sewell placed first and John Barber placed fifth in the discussant medal round, Borash placed sixth in informative speaking and Engen was the storytelling champion. The poetry crew finished strong, with Gilbertson in first, Timothy Ruud in second, and Lewis in fourth. Kreft placed fourth. Olson won it all, placing first in original oratory. Sewell finished in second in the same category. Makenna Prairie placed fourth in her new category, extemporaneous speaking.