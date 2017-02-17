Knights speech team brings home five individual ribbons
West Central Area speakers participated in the Minnewaska Area Schools Speech Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knights brought home five individual ribbons, placed in the top third as a team and introduced several new speakers.
Discussion champion Solomon Sewell placed first in all three of his rounds. Matt Poyzer placed third overall in drama. Champion Brianna Kreft represented the team in extemporaneous reading. Hannah Anderson shared her speech for the first time and placed second. Rose Borash made her informative speaking debut and placed fifth overall.