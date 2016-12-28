Alexandria finishes second in Math League meet

Alexandria's top individual scorer for this meet was Laura Timm with 10 points. She was followed closely by Lauren Russell, who earned nine points.

Other participants include Christopher Bienusa, Amanda Bittmann, Nathan Eck, Alayna Gray, Jonathan Hubred, Joslyn Kent, Olivia Kopp, Wil Kopp, Sam Maier, Will Odland, Luke Paschka, Lauren Russell, CJ Schlosser, Kim Snell, Jazmin Steidl, Noah Struck, Laura Timm, Luke Tollefson and Megan VanGaal.

Team scores are calculated by combining the scores of eight pre-selected individuals on individual exams and points earned during a team exam. During the individual rounds, students have 12 minutes to complete four math problems.

The problems cover different topics in algebra, geometry, advanced algebra, trigonometry and pre-calculus.

Alexandria is in first place in the division going into meet four. Alexandria's next meet is Monday, Jan. 23 in Fergus Falls.