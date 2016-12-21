Six scholarships available for high school juniors

To enter the contest, the juniors must answer an essay question developed to support the association's 2017 conference theme, sustainable water. All applications must be submitted by May 1.

ELIGIBILITY

All students currently enrolled in the 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private or parochial high school or a home study program and who plan to further their education at a college, university or vocational school are eligible for this program. They cannot be the child, stepchild, grandchild or stepgrandchild, brother, stepbrother, sister or stepsister of a MAT director or staff member.

REQUIREMENTS

Applicants must complete an application form and submit it along with a written essay discussing this year's topic, which is on sustainable water:

Clear Water is a resource vital to all aspects of life in Minnesota from drinking water, to farming, industry and recreation. Human activities can threaten the purity of water. Divisions arise as to what activities impede the goal of clean water. What policies and practices can rural governments pursue that promotes the goal of clean water, which bring together, and does not divide, communities?

• Essays must be between 450 and 500 words and must be typed with double spacing.

• Applicants should not name themselves, their school, their town or city, or their local officials in the essay.

• See the application at www.mntownships.org for research tips.

Along with the completed application and written essay, students must submit:

• Current high school transcript.

• Letter of recommendation from a high school teacher or counselor.

• All items must be submitted in one envelope and mailed to: Minnesota Association of Townships Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 267, St. Michael, MN 55376, postmarked by May 1, 2017.

• Incomplete applications or applications postmarked after May 1 will not be accepted.

SELECTION

An independent panel will judge each essay based on originality, knowledge of subject matter in relationship to the title, and supporting statements, as well as correct spelling and punctuation. The judging will be completed by Oct. 1. Winners will be notified in writing in mid-October 2017 and will be invited to attend the Minnesota Association of Townships' annual awards banquet to be held on Nov. 17 in Rochester.

Scholarship awards will be paid to the appropriate financial aid office upon receipt of verification of completing their first term at a college, university or technical school.