Prestby, Grove nominated for ExCEL Award

ExCEL is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities and who work voluntarily in their community.

For more information about the program, call (763) 560-2262 or visit www.mshsl.org.

ALLISON PRESTBY

Prestby is the daughter of Doug and Kathy Prestby. She is involved in tennis and golf in the athletic arena. Fine arts involvement includes band, choir and visual arts. She has served as accompanist for the spring musicals, graduation and baccalaureate ceremonies at school as well as many productions for the AAAA Theatre.

Prestby is an A honor roll member and a Spotlight on Scholarship athlete. She is very active as a student leader at school where she serves on the executive council for AAHS Student Council, and is a member of SLAM.

Outside of the school day, she volunteers at her church, where she serves on the church youth board, helped with Vacation Bible School and plays in the worship band. This past summer, she took part in a mission trip to Heart Butte, Montana, and worked with children in the community.

Chad Duwenhoegger, AAHS principal, shared the following remarks about her: "Allison is an extremely gifted and dedicated musician who is always willing to share her talents. Her involvement in the community and school are always with a positive attitude and without reserve. Allison is well-respected by her peers and individuals of all ages."

JACKSON GROVE

Grove is the son of Pete and Angie Grove. He has participated in track and swimming and diving in the athletic arena, where he qualified for the state tournament in diving last year. Fine arts involvement includes theater, band, jazz band and choir.

Grove is a member of the Alexandria Area High School Carolers and performed in the AAHS plays and musicals the past two years. He is an A honor roll student and a Spotlight on Scholarship athlete. He is active at school as a member of Student Council, We-Act, SLAM, Key Club, and the Improv team.

Outside of the school day, Grove serves as a dance instructor at Dancin' Off Broadway and is involved in community theater, and is a Sunday school assistant at his church.

Duwenhoegger had this to say: "Jackson is extremely creative and a tremendous talent in the theatrical arts. He is always positive, professional and poised. Jackson continually strives to not only achieve personally at a high level but inspires his team and classmates."