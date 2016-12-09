Students test their knowledge in science fairs

The fairs were organized by Alexandria Public Schools high potential program coordinator Dave Harstad and four elementary science specialists. This year marks the 37th anniversary of the science fairs in the Alexandria schools. The event is required for students in fifth grade, as well as fourth graders in the Quest program for high potential students.

The projects need to be experimental in nature and include controlled variables, not a collection or demonstration type project. This complements the state standard of "inquiry" thinking that is built into the district's academic standards.

According to Harstad, students seem to be grasping the idea of a scientific method and have become very computer savvy in doing their project displays. Students were also commended for their verbal presentations to the judges.

Some of the investigative topics included finding out if sight affects taste perception, a project on how the heart is affected by different types of exercise, and if temperature affects the way glass breaks.

A total of 240 experimental projects, including some partner projects, were represented at the three fairs. Volunteer judges consisted primarily of people with knowledge in the fields of science and engineering — former science teachers, dentists, doctors, nurses, medical lab professionals, engineers and architects. Projects were judged twice and the scores averaged. Based on project scores, every student participating received a green, red or blue ribbon.

The local Kiwanis organization provided plaques for the top-scoring projects at each school and grade level. McDonald's provided coupons for free items.

Kiwanis plaque first place winners are:

Fourth grade — Simon Jahner, Carlos; Jacob Nicholson, Voyager; Maia Fuglestad, Woodland; and Bobbi Nichols, Lincoln.

Fifth grade — Lars Dropik and Daryn Botzet, Carlos; Reilly McCormick and Mitch Nelson, Miltona Science Magnet; Jada Waldorf, Garfield; Cameron Simon, Woodland; Walker Hennen, Lincoln; and Kylie Lattimer, Voyager.