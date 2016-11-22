Environmental science scholarships announced

Applications are open to students who are or will be attending a college or university as a full-time student with a major in the field of environmental sciences.

Applicants must be a resident of Douglas, Pope, Grant or Otter Tail County. The successful applicants will be chosen based on scholastic success and demonstrated interest in the environmental sciences.

More information and application forms can be found at www.phctrust.org. Email questions to contact@phctrust.org.