Nominations open for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Nominations are open now and remain open through Nov. 15. Nominations can be submitted online by accessing a form on www.educationminnesota.org.

The 2017 Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony on May 7, 2017, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year also becomes Minnesota's candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Eligible nominees must meet these criteria:

• Teach in a public or nonpublic pre-K through 12th-grade school, working at least 50 percent of the time directly with students.

• Hold a bachelor's degree and a Minnesota teaching license.

• Have completed three years of teaching by the nomination deadline.

• Intend to teach during the 2017-18 school year.

Anyone may nominate a teacher. Self-nominations are also accepted.

For more information or to receive a nomination form, call 1-800-652-9073.