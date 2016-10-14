Senior College announces winter session

The Senior College winter session will feature a six-part course in January called "Food! Food! Food! There's a Lot to Digest." The course will take a macro/micro look at food to better understand the science behind nutrition, how diet has evolved, how bodies digest and adjust, and what new developments and technologies offer.

Maryln Lehmkuhl, a faculty member in the liberal arts program at Alexandria Technical and Community College, will lead the course. Lehmkuhl teaches courses in psychology and nutrition at the college and has led several Senior College programs. She is a registered dietitian nutritionist with a Bachelor of Science in food and nutrition and a Master of Science in psychology and sociology and works as a consultant for corporate wellness.

The winter session begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 and ends Thursday, Jan. 26. Sessions will be held every Tuesday and Thursday through Jan. 26 from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. in Room 743 at the college.

The registration fee is $50 and includes coffee and cookies. For more information or to register, contact the Customized Training Center at (320) 762-4510 or 1-888-234-1313. Registration is requested by Monday, Jan. 2.

ABOUT SENIOR COLLEGE

Senior College is a lecture series for adults in West Central Minnesota. Designed for adults 50-plus, Senior College is open to adults of any age.

Senior College offers a short January session exploring a single topic and a spring and fall lecture series offering a variety of lectures, all with college level scholars from across the state.

Senior College was established by the college in 2006 in response to community interest in informative and challenging college learning that is stimulating and social without the pressures of textbooks, grades or degrees.