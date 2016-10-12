Nelson named National Merit semifinalist

Zac Nelson, 17, of Alexandria was named a semifinalist in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. He scored among the nation's top 1 percent of the approximately 1.6 million high school juniors who took the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test during his junior year.

As a national merit semi-finalist, Nelson will compete for a National Merit Scholarship award. To become a finalist, he will provide information about his academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors/awards received. He will also receive an endorsement from a mentor and write an essay.

Semi-finalists are also required to earn SAT scores that confirm their performance on the PSAT. Students who are chosen as National Merit Finalists will be notified in February and will compete for more than 7,500 scholarships totaling 33 million dollars that will be awarded next spring by corporations, business organizations, colleges and universities.

Nelson is the son of Drs. Eric and Kirsten Nelson of Alexandria and is home educated.