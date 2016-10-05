Jack Wieberdink, a senior at Alexandria Area High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. Ben Bogart, also a senior, was named a National Merit commended student. These students scored among the nation's best on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, taken during their junior year.

As a National Merit semifinalist, Wieberdink, the son of Wayne and Chris, ranks among the top 1 percent of the approximately 1.6 million high school juniors who took the test last year in the U.S. The semifinalists may submit additional information to be considered for selection as a finalist. Students named National Merit finalists will compete for more than 7,500 scholarships totaling

$33 million that will be awarded next spring by businesses, colleges and universities, and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

In addition to semifinalists, the National Merit program also recognizes students whose scores on the qualifying tests rank them in the top 5 percent of students nationwide. Bogart, son of Brendan and Tracy, was recognized as a 2017 National Merit commended student.

"On behalf of the entire Alexandria Area High School staff and the Alexandria School Board, we congratulate these students who have demonstrated the strong tradition of academic excellence we have in Alexandria public schools," said Chad Duwenhoegger, Alexandria Area High School principal.