Homecoming festivities under way

Homecoming queen Josie Nelson opens her box containing a balloon. Each queen nominee received a box from the king nominees, and the one with a balloon indicated the winner of the queen title. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

The Alexandria Area High School Pop Group performs before the king and queen are crowned at Homecoming coronation on Tuesday, Sept. 27. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Alexandria Seniors Will Odland and Josie Nelson were named Homecoming King and Queen at Tuesday’s coronation. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Coronation kicked off Homecoming week for Alexandria Area High School on Tuesday morning.

Will Odland and Josie Nelson were crowned king and queen.

Other senior king and queen candidates included Bridget Amundson, Micah Christenson, Molly Boyle, Kelby Peterson, Rachel Sparr and Mac Somerville.

Non-senior class attendants included freshmen Meg Shercliffe and Joshua Kietzmann; sophomores Jacey Roste and Adam Pohlen; and juniors Rachel Roers and Calvin Waage.

Junior royalty members were Tyler Knick and Lacey Meyer.

Homecoming events through the week include students traveling to area elementary and middle schools Friday for a rally, and holding a pep fest at 2:25 p.m. Friday. The Homecoming parade will take place downtown beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a tailgating party at the Nodland Plaza inside the high school. The football game begins at 2 p.m., the Cardinals taking on the Bemidji Lumberjacks. The week wraps up with the dance beginning at 8 p.m. at the high school.

Watch the Oct. 5 issue of the Echo Press for more photos from Homecoming week.