Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 62nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program, including Jack Wieberdink and Zachary Nelson, both of Alexandria.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 national Merit Scholarships worth about $33 million that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. About 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.