Junior Achievement invites team to trivia challenge

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest, Inc. will host a team trivia challenge on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the games beginning at 6 p.m.

Early registration is $150 for a team of up to six. Registration after Sept. 26 is $175 for a team of up to six. One pizza is included in the price.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit Junior Achievement financial literacy programs in the Alexandria area.

To register online, visit www.jaum.org/alexandria-trivia.

For more information, contact local Junior Achievement board member Linda Hanstad at (320) 762-7688 or lhandstad@alexandriaindustries.com.