Research cemeteries in fifth grade essay contest

All fifth grade students in Douglas County have the opportunity to participate in an essay contest organized by the Douglas County Cemetery Association.

The theme for this year's contest is "What Stories Can the Stones Tell?" Students are encouraged to research family cemeteries by interviewing family members, talking with local military veterans or their families, asking questions of local cemetery board members or reviewing cemetery archives at the Douglas County Historical Society.

Awarded students will be announced after Oct. 30. Several essays are planned to be included in the Nov. 11 Veteran's Day service. All submitted essays will be archived at the historical society.

Cemetery association members, VFW Post 936, REA's Operation Round-Up, and Katalyst Communications are providing funds to offer $75, $50 and $25 awards to participating students.

TO ENTER

Contest information and judging criteria are available at www.dccamn.com or by calling (320) 763-7409 for mailed information.

Completed entries must be received by Monday, Oct. 10.