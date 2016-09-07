Law Enforcement Scholarship Program begins

The Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2016 is now accepting applications.

The Minnesota Sheriff's Association (MSA) Board of Directors established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15 $600 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 sheriffs of the state of Minnesota.

The members of MSA give special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course or one of the two- or four-year law enforcement degree colleges.

"The Minnesota Sheriff's Association knows peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform," Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen said.

The scholarship committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state.

Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories.

• Mandated POST Skills Program.

• In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program.

• In their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.

In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of the two-year program or two years of a four-year program.

Students meeting these criteria are invited to obtain a scholarship application form from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 216 Seventh Ave. W. in Alexandria, or online at www.mnsheriffs.org.

Completed applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Oct. 14. Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 30.