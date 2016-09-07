Class to teach basics of Microsoft Office Suite

The Alexandria Area Adult Basic Education (ABE) will offer a class for those interested in learning Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Classes will run Mondays and Wednesdays starting Sept. 21 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will end on Nov. 16.

To sign up for the class, call Carolyn at (320) 762-3312, ext. 1.

VOLUNTEERS

The Alexandria Area ABE is also in need of adult literacy volunteers to tutor adult students in learning English, reading and math skills and other specific needs.

The Alexandria Area and Melrose/Sauk Centre Literacy Projects will sponsor a volunteer orientation session for new and prospective adult literacy volunteers or for those that would like a refresher from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Alexandria Technical and Community College, Room 710.

Continuation of the tutor training workshop will be held on Oct 14-15 at the same location.

To register or for more information, contact Sylvia Galbraith at (320) 762-3312, ext. 4285, or sgalbraith@alexandria.k12.mn.us by Friday, Sept. 9.