Class reunions scheduled

A Miltona District 55 All-School Reunion for the classes of 1912 through 1961 will be held on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Miltona Community Center.

Class of 1961

The Jefferson High School Class of 1961 will host a class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. at Alexandria Golf Club. A cash bar and menu will be available.

Class of 1971

The Jefferson High School Class of 1971 will hold its 45 year reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 in conjunction with Homecoming. For details, visit www.jefferson1971.myevent.com.