For the record

7:05 p.m. Consent agenda:

• Approve minutes of August 28 council meeting

• Approve August bills and authorize issuance

• Approve license applications and authorize issuance

7:10 p.m. Resolutions:

• Erin Bolland, HRA - Resolution authorizing Alexandria Housing and Redevelopment Authority 2018 tax levy

• Alexandria Police Department - Resolution authorizing execution of agreement for the Toward Zero Deaths Grant

• Resolution authorizing submittal of grant application for Mn/DOT Transportation Economic Development Infrastructure Program (44th Ave. Extension)

7:20 p.m. Special Event Permit for Matt Kjelland Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 30

7:25 p.m. Becky Schmitz, Viking Speedway, Request for Additional Race Date

7:30 p.m. Request approval and authorization to execute contract for enterprise resource planning software

7:35 p.m. City engineer — street condition survey presentation and future street reconstruction options

7:40 p.m. City attorney's items of business

7:45 p.m. City administrator's items of business

7:50 p.m. Old and other business

Adjournment

NOTE: The City Council will meet in a special City Council meeting at 4 p.m. to review and discuss the proposed 2018 budget and future work session schedule. No action will be taken at this meeting.