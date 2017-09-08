Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Nominate your favorite local businesses today

    For the record

    Posted Today at 2:26 p.m.

    Alexandria City Council

    Monday, Sept. 11

    Location: City Hall, 704 Broadway St.

    7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, invocation, public comment period

    7:05 p.m. Consent agenda:

    • Approve minutes of August 28 council meeting

    • Approve August bills and authorize issuance

    • Approve license applications and authorize issuance

    7:10 p.m. Resolutions:

    • Erin Bolland, HRA - Resolution authorizing Alexandria Housing and Redevelopment Authority 2018 tax levy

    • Alexandria Police Department - Resolution authorizing execution of agreement for the Toward Zero Deaths Grant

    • Resolution authorizing submittal of grant application for Mn/DOT Transportation Economic Development Infrastructure Program (44th Ave. Extension)

    7:20 p.m. Special Event Permit for Matt Kjelland Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 30

    7:25 p.m. Becky Schmitz, Viking Speedway, Request for Additional Race Date

    7:30 p.m. Request approval and authorization to execute contract for enterprise resource planning software

    7:35 p.m. City engineer — street condition survey presentation and future street reconstruction options

    7:40 p.m. City attorney's items of business

    7:45 p.m. City administrator's items of business

    7:50 p.m. Old and other business

    Adjournment

    NOTE: The City Council will meet in a special City Council meeting at 4 p.m. to review and discuss the proposed 2018 budget and future work session schedule. No action will be taken at this meeting.

    Explore related topics:Lifemeeting calendarAlexandria City Council
    Advertisement
    randomness