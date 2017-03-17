The Edible Book Festival is back

On the day of the event, April 1, entries can be dropped off from 8 to 10 a.m. Judging will be at 10 a.m. Public viewing and voting for the People's Choice Award will begin at 11 a.m., with winners announced at 1 p.m.

Individuals of all ages, groups, businesses and families are encouraged to participate. To see last year's entries, visit and follow the Douglas County Library's Facebook page.

To enter, complete a registration form at the Douglas County Library before Thursday, March 30. Questions about the event can be directed to Kristin, the reference and adult services librarian at the Douglas County Library, at (320) 762-3014 and library@douglascounty.lib.mn.us.