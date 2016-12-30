Learn how to download library materials at class
Do you have eReader or a tablet and would like to learn how to download free books from the Douglas County Library? The library will host three classes to show people how to download ebooks, magazines or audiobooks.
Classes will be offered at the following times: Thursday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 3 p.m.; and Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended by calling the library at (320) 762-3014 or emailing library@douglascounty.lib.mn.us. If none of these dates work, call the library at (320) 762-3014 and ask for Kristin to arrange a one-to-one tutorial.