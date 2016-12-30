Catch up on winter reading in library program

This year, the Adult Winter Reading Program at the Douglas County Library runs from Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, March 4, and only requires that a person register, read and return their bingo card when they get bingo.

Everyone who registers gets their name in the drawing. Everyone who gets bingo gets their name entered in the drawing. There will be weekly prizes, plus the grand prize after the program's completion from all entries.

The funds for the Kindle Fire tablets and the gift certificates were all donated by the Friends of the Douglas County Library.

For more information, visit douglascountylibrary.org or follow the library on Facebook. To register for the 2017 Adult Winter Reading Program, call the Douglas County Library at (320) 762-3014 or email library@douglascounty.lib.mn.us.