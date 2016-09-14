Make breakfast in batches to beat morning mayhem

The new school year is here, and we all have survived the first couple of days. What do we do, though, when the fun of making breakfast runs out or the kiddos get tired of the same thing day after day?

I have some suggestions on how to spend a few minutes on the weekend to help make breakfast easier for the entire week.

My morning-saving plan uses a piece of kitchen equipment I never use enough but still feel obligated to keep in my cupboard: my muffin pan. I know, I have had visions of making muffins every Saturday morning, but in reality, I usually get around to it only once every two or three months.

Recently, I started putting my muffin pans to work again. I stay ahead of my hungry trio of boys by baking in large batches and then freezing. Pop a muffin into the microwave on defrost for a minute, and you can enjoy that homemade taste in an instant.

REASONS TO

CHOOSE MUFFINS

Here are five reasons why breakfast muffins are the best:

1. Everyone loves muffins. I can sell the kids on eating anything I want if I use the word "muffin" in the name.

2. Portion control. If you're like me, I sometimes don't know when enough is enough with my breakfast. This is a great way to stay on track.

3. Freezing. Thawing out one or two portions is quick and painless.

4. Variety. If you are single and want egg bake, you don't have to eat the same flavor for a week. It's also good for picky kids who can't seem to agree on what everyone wants for breakfast.

5. Portability. Grab-and-go breakfast is great, especially when you don't have to spend time in the drive-thru (or didn't leave yourself enough time before your child's sport practice at 8 a.m.).

• • •

Rerick is a professional chef and blogger. Find her blog at craveable.areavoices.com or email her at craveablekitchen@gmail.com.

BAKED OATMEAL MUFFINS

4 eggs

1/2 cup coconut oil

1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

1 cup applesauce

3 cups milk

2 Tbsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

2 Tbsp. baking powder

6 cups old-fashioned oats

1 cup quick oats

Toppings: Blueberries, raisins, nuts, craisins, chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line muffin tins with paper liners. In a large bowl, combine the liquid ingredients. Whisk until smooth and sugar is dissolved. Add dry ingredients, except toppings. Use a spoon to stir until evenly combined.

Fill the muffin tins with batter until 3/4 full. Add toppings, pushing some into the muffin batter and leaving a few on top so you will be able to tell what kind they are.

Bake for 30 minutes. Let cool, store in an airtight container and freeze until ready to use. When ready to eat, remove the muffins from the bag and defrost in microwave. Makes: 36.

TATER-TOT EGG

AND SAUSAGE MUFFINS

36 tater tots, thawed

1/2 pound sausage, browned and drained

6 eggs

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. cracked black pepper

3/4 cup shredded cheese

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray cups of a muffin tin with pan spray. Place four tater-tots into each muffin cup and press, using a dinner spoon until a cup has formed. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and reduce the oven temperature to 350.

Place 1 Tbsp. of sausage crumbles into each potato-lined cup. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt, garlic powder, paprika and pepper. Pour 2 Tbsp. of egg into each muffin cup. Top with shredded cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes or until eggs are set and cheese is starting to turn golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool. Freeze in airtight container or store in refrigerator if you plan to use within the next two days. Makes: 12.