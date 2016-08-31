Smaller zuchinni work best when making zoodles. They fit better in the spiralizer, plus they're more tender. (Grand Forks Herald photo by Jessica Karley Rerick)

Looking for ways to use up all of that zucchini from your garden? Get yourself a spiralizer kitchen tool and start making "zoodles."

Zoodles are simply noodles made with zucchini. This is a great meal option for not only those who have too much zucchini on hand but also people who are looking to cut carbs and calories by eating more vegetables or those who prefer gluten free.

Here are a few tips to make sure your zoodle dishes are the best they can be.

Choose any spiralizer you like. There is no need to go ultra-fancy here. The one I chose was purchased for about $15 and is made by the Microplane brand. It works great for small meals, which is usually when I make the zoodles. The kids love them, but I still don't make them enough to justify the motorized $100 KitchenAid attachment (well, at least not yet). But if you want to go that route, by all means, go for it. It looks very handy.

Choose the younger, smaller zucchini. You will want to keep the larger ones for the zucchini breads and cakes anyway. The smaller zucchini not only fit better inside your spiralizer, they're also more tender.

Do not overcook. This is the classic mistake when people make zoodles. It's also the easiest mistake to make because zucchini cooks so fast. All you really need to do to cook it is sauté it in a pan with a little garlic, oil or butter, salt and pepper. If your heat is on high, your zoodles should be cooked in about one minute.

When it comes to incorporating zoodles into your everyday meals, it's easiest to think of just subbing them for any kind of pasta.

Today, I will share two different ways you can use your zoodles, but the possibilities are endless. I love to use alfredo sauce, but the most popular zoodle dish in our house is zuksghetti and meatballs.

The best part is the whole meal is ready in 15 minutes or less because I cheat and use store-bought marinara sauce and premade meatballs. Of course, you could make your own if you choose, but this is perfect for times when you need to make a really quick and healthy meal.

Rerick is a professional chef and blogger. Find her blog at craveable.areavoices.com or email her at craveablekitchen@gmail.com.

ZUKSGHETTI

AND MEATBALLS

4 zucchini, spiralized

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tsp. kosher salt

Pinch of cracked black pepper

2 cups marinara sauce of choice

20 small meatballs

In a small sauce pot, heat the marinara. Prepare meatballs according to package instructions. In a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil over high heat until shimmering. Add zucchini, garlic, salt and pepper. Sauté for 1 minute or just until zucchini starts to tenderize. Remove from the heat and top with marinara and meatballs. Serves: 4.

CHICKEN ZOODLE SOUP

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 cups diced yellow onion

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup diced celery, including top leaves

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

1/2 tsp. dried rosemary

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. cracked black pepper

1 quart chicken stock

2 zucchini, spiralized, and cut into 3-inch-long pieces

1/4 cup parsley, freshly chopped

In a medium soup pot, heat olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion, carrots, celery, and garlic. Sweat vegetables until they are tender and onions are translucent. Add poultry seasoning, rosemary, salt and pepper. Let cook for an additional 2 minutes. Add chicken stock and pulled chicken. Let simmer over low heat for 30 minutes. Add zucchini and parsley. Stir and let heat for 5 minutes before serving. Serves: 4 to 6.