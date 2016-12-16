Light Up the Night winners

Though snowy weather got in the way of a jaunt across the county on Dec. 6, the Echo Press judges managed to complete their task of choosing the victors on Dec. 7. The race was closer than ever this year.

All Douglas County residents and businesses were eligible to win, except for last year's winners.

The number/letter listed before each address corresponds to map locations.

Business

C. Past and Present Home Gallery

619 Broadway St., Alexandria

Bright snow-kissed trees illuminated in blue lights provide a peaceful ambiance in the north window. In the midst of the tranquility sits a gold-accented crystal nativity scene.

In the south window, a Christmas setting comes to life, with a watchful German shepherd, children's toys strewn about, and full-sized Santa, snowman and penguin. Large ornaments hanging from the ceiling bring it all together.

And if you take a peek through the front doors, you just might glimpse some nutcracker soldiers guarding the door to Santa's Workshop.

Most Elegant

2. Trevor and Shelly Ludwig

3104 Sundance Circle, Alexandria

Brilliant blue icicle lights line the house with precision, as softer white lights in twin bushes and bough-wrapped porch posts give the home a warm ambiance. The rest of the yard is made complete with a simple fence of lights and modest nativity scene.

Best Novelty

4. Jon and Jaci Stepan

9875 Co. Rd. 7 NW, Brandon

A squad of snowmen and Santas greet passers-by with Christmas cheer. The rest of the yard is populated by a choir of mice, a lone penguin, streaming lights and bright angels. You can even catch a glimpse of Santa's team of reindeer or a decorated tree in the window.

Best Nativity

5. Jeanne and Darcy Kramer

6487 Co. Rd. 8 NW, Alexandria

In this beautifully painted nativity, three wise men bring gifts to baby Jesus as Mary, Joseph, a shepherd and little lamb admire the child. Up above, an angel watches over them all. The iconic scene is sheltered by a rustic wooden stable.

Most Unique

8. Dave and Cheryl Olsen

2219 Ridgewood Dr. NW, Alexandria

Green. Blue. Red. These colors are front and center as strings of lights surround every tree and line the geometric angles of the house. Rudolph leads the rest of his fellow reindeer with his bright red nose and awaits Santa's command. The look comes together with multicolored lights framing the yard and hologram lights projected on the front of the house.