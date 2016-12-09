Embracing grief

But for others, the holiday season is hard because it serves as a reminder of family members who are no longer with them.

The latter is the case for Janet Getz, who lost her 27-year-old daughter Nicole in a boating accident on Lake Victoria on May 21, 2011.

"I haven't even put Christmas stuff up yet because I don't know if I want to," she said. "I've learned through different people that it's OK if I just put the tree out and nothing else, or it's OK if I just put the little tree out."

SUPPORT DURING THE HOLIDAYS

For Getz, working through her grief has been a process. For the first few years after Nicole's death, she tried to work through it without outside support.

"I was trying to figure it out on my own, and that was hard," she said. "Back in 1977, my brother died on May 23 and then Nicole died May 21. ... And when Nicole died so close to the day he died, it all came crashing down. It was like my world had ended."

The holiday season is a particularly hard time, Getz says. But in December 2014, she discovered something that brought her a sense of comfort — The Compassionate Friends candle lighting ceremony, which serves as a way for families to come together to remember children they have lost.

"The service is hard to go through when you first come," Getz said. "This year is my third time going. The first year I cried the whole service. I went up and lit my candle and just cried."

This year's ceremony takes place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at First Congregational UCC in Alexandria.

"The goal is that from 7 to 8 p.m. around the world, candles are lit for that hour in memory of children who have gone too soon," Getz said. "It's a worldwide candle lighting service. ... We ask if you can't be with us and have lost a family member or child, just light a candle at home."

This will be the third year Getz has attended the service. Though an emotional time, it also brings comfort.

"The candle lighting is really important, just to be able to say your child's name," she said. "You have people there who are in your shoes. Grief doesn't last just six weeks, it lasts forever. ... Losing a child is like losing a piece of yourself. It's like your heart is a jigsaw puzzle and that piece is taken out."

TAKING ACTION

The Compassionate Friends, a group dedicated to helping grieving parents, also allows people to begin chapters of their support groups. Two years ago, Getz began an Alexandria chapter of the meeting. Getz encourages anyone working through grief to give the support group a try.

"It's hard to take that first step (to go to a meeting)," she said. "At each meeting, we have a greeter at the door, and we ask that new people come about 15 minutes before the meeting so someone can sit down and talk to them about what to expect."

The group meets at Glenwood State Bank at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, with the exception of December due to the candle lighting ceremony. Parents and siblings of loved ones, suffering from both recent losses and older ones, are welcome.

"I think it's nice to have the seasoned grievers to help the new grievers," Getz said. "I'm five years out but I still consider myself a new griever. There are days when I can't do it. I don't do anything because I can't get up that courage to get up. And that's OK."

Though Getz finds the ceremony and grief support meetings to be helpful, she notes that everyone, including her husband, grieves in their own way.

"He doesn't go to the candle lighting or support meetings. He handles his grief in his own way, which is fine," Getz said. "You have to have your separation. But we also have our time when I'll look at him with tears in my eyes, and he'll go, 'One of those days?' And I'm like, 'Yep.' And he'll go, 'Yep, me too.'"

According to Getz, a loss does get easier to manage over time. However, this doesn't mean she doesn't think about Nicole daily.

"It doesn't matter if your child was 5, 6, 10, 20 or 30 — you still want them to come through that door. You want them to say, 'Hey, Mom, hey, Dad, I'm home. What are you doing?' That's what I miss."