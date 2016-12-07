Giving new things a try

Hence his newest adventure — iTry Studios.

Anderson, who co-owns the Potomac Bead Company with his partner, Deb Kerr, uses the lower level of the bead company for his iTry Studios business. He has hosted classes on quilting, knitting, crocheting, guitar playing, winemaking and soap making.

The motto at iTry Studios, said Anderson, is iSee, iDo, iTry.

"I love to learn new things," said Anderson. "And I want others to learn, too. What's the worst that can happen? If you don't like it, oh well. At least you tried."

Anderson, a former teacher, not only loves to learn, but he has a love of teaching. He wants to inspire people to dream, design, create and feel comfortable doing it. The "theme" for the bead company, which he and Kerr have owned for about a year and a half, is "Dream. Design. Create."

Kerr said, "Within all of us, we need creative outlets. To be creative is a part of being comfortable."

The iTry Studios has been a positive addition to the bead company, and he said, little by little, people are wanting to learn more and try different things, such as jewelry making, woodworking or even metalworking.

If people have ideas for classes, Anderson said he wants to hear about them. And if he doesn't know how to do something, he will learn or he will find someone who can teach a class for him.

"I like teaching and I love that we can all learn and explore together," said Anderson. "Sometimes, it's about the people I meet. I learn from them."

On the iTry Studios website, www.itrystudios.com, Anderson says, "With guided practice, perseverance and patience, we believe you can do whatever has captured your attention — you just need to try!"

Anderson said a variety of classes are offered at iTry Studios in hopes that it encourages people in the community to engage in creative endeavors that may have been overlooked in the past.

The best way to sign up for a class is to call (320) 219-7888 or stop by the Potomac Bead Company, which is located at 518 Broadway Street in downtown Alexandria.