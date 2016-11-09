Norse secrets in Vikings stadium

That's not the only tie to Nordic history that fans will find at the stadium, said Brett Taber, who is the director of youth marketing and social responsibility for the Minnesota Vikings.

Taber took part in a presentation last Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center in Alexandria about Scandinavian runic inscriptions sponsored by the American Association for Runic Studies. The invitation-only event was put on in celebration and support of efforts to educate, teach and collaborate the partnership between the association and the Minnesota Vikings to tell the real story of Viking ancestors.

Presenters included Taber, along with Henrik Williams, a professor of Scandinavian languages at Uppsala University in Sweden, Loraine Jensen, president of the American Association for Runic Studies, Brad Bonk, Douglas County parks superintendent and Jim Bergquist, director of the Runestone Museum.

Taber, who has worked with the Minnesota Vikings for the past 10 years, said he didn't intend to work in sports as he has a love of anthropology and history. So, when the new stadium was being constructed, he got to use his love of history to help the Vikings franchise embrace its Nordic heritage. His goal, he said, is to embrace that heritage and use the Vikings brand as a platform for education.

He shared the story of the Viking ship and how the runic inscription came to be. The graphic designers, he said, had decided they wanted to use runic lettering to spell out the "Honor your legacy, defend the North" phrase.

"I asked how they knew what the runic letters were and they said they found a runic alphabet on Wikipedia. I had a mild heart attack and knew I needed to get some help." Taber said with a hearty chuckle. "I Googled something about runic expert and the name Henrik Williams popped up. The rest is kind of history!"

A partnership/friendship was formed between the runic expert from Sweden who has a vast knowledge of the Old Norse and "real" Viking history and the history-buff who now works for the NFL Vikings. Taber said Williams was more than happy to help with the runic inscription on the prow of the ship. Williams now also writes a piece called The Truth Behind, which appears in the programs handed out at every Vikings home game. Taber passed around a copy of the program where Williams wrote "The Truth Behind ... the Gjallarhorn."

Since 2007, the Vikings have used the giant horn at home games to let fans know the players are entering the stadium and also when there has been a great play on the field. The sound is iconic to the Vikings and Taber said "fans have grown to love it, while opponents have grown to fear it."

The Gjallarhorn also made a stop at Big Ole Central Park in Alexandria as part of a tour of Minnesota this summer.

In Williams' piece on the Gjallarhorn, he said in ancient Norse myth, there really was a Viking Gjallarhorn and that it was used to signify when hostile giants were approaching. The name Gjallarhorn contains the Old Icelandic equivalent of the words "yell" and "horn" and in modern Icelandic, it means megaphone.

Taber said after Williams explained this, the "horn" that the Minnesota Vikings were going to be using then had to be called Gjallarhorn.

"What is the real story? What is the truth?" asked Taber. "This is what we want fans to know. We want them to learn. We want them to be educated. The Truth Behind series is a perfect harmony of this, between us and Henrik."

The Truth Behind, said Taber, has also highlighted the horned helmets worn by the Minnesota Vikings and Viking women. The Truth Behind series can be found on the Minnesota Vikings website under the "News" tab.

Taber touched on a few other items found at the Vikings stadium that Williams helped with, including the "shield wall" inside the Delta Sky360 Club that depicts ancient Viking times and the six large pillars/runestones the Vikings players run through to get on the field. The stones are inscribed with more runic lettering. And you can probably guess what the runic inscriptions spell out — yes, it spells out skol!