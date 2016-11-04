One smart cookie

"You can see him walking from the vehicle to the door, and there are days you can tell he's wound up, he's tense," said Matt Jensen, chef and owner of La Ferme. "And as soon as he walks through that back door and takes his coat off, his shoulders go down and he's just so relaxed."

The reason a kitchen puts Robby so at ease is because he has Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism. Cooking and baking are his passions, as well as where he finds comfort.

DISCOVERING A PASSION

Growing up, Robby's father, Bob Friederichs, says it was obvious that Robby was smart but lacked focus. In kindergarten, he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder. By first grade, he was reading at a ninth-grade level and able to solve seventh-grade level math problems.

However, he was not doing well in classes due to his inability to focus, write well or show his work on problems. He also struggled with social skills, such as making eye contact.

By fifth grade it became obvious that there was more to Robby's diagnosis.

"The doctor said, 'You know, this really is probably Asperger's and we need to move into that diagnosis,'" recalled Bob.

For those with Asperger's, it is common to struggle in areas where interest lacks and excel in areas where an interest is strong. About age 10, Robby's interest turned to cooking and baking.

"He'd developed this piece that says, 'I really love this,'" Bob said. "What he was missing to some extent was just the skills and how to put it all together. So we did a lot of cooking with him but always kind of helping him along."

About age 18, Robby began taking part in cooking classes through Community Education. It was there he first met Jensen, who taught the classes.

"I remember very much him being a part of that class," Jensen said. "Robby makes a mark on you right away. He knew almost as much as I did at the time about cooking techniques, or about professional or famous chefs."

LANDING A JOB

As time passed, Robby continued to take part in Jensen's cooking classes. He was also working five days per week, for four hours per day, at Elden's Fresh Foods. However, doing the same job five consecutive days can be difficult for those with autism, and one year ago, Robby went down to three days per week at Elden's.

It was around this time that Robby's parents went to La Ferme for a meal. There, they ran into Jensen, whom they knew from the Community Education cooking classes. Jensen asked how Robby was doing, and Robby's mother, Barb Friederichs, began to explain that since Robby had two days per week free, he was available for hire.

"I started to go into a pitch for why we could make this work, that there would be a job coach," she said. "And Matt went, 'You don't have to say all that, Barb. I'll hire him.'"

Robby now works Tuesday and Thursday mornings at La Ferme, where he does much of the baking and prep work.

For the first six months, he worked in La Ferme's kitchen, Robby had a job coach with him. However, six months ago, Jensen suggested they forego the coach and see how it went.

"As time went on, we didn't really need it (a job coach) because I was getting more and more comfortable with the situation," Robby said. "It's a crowded kitchen, and it got easier and easier for me to know what to do."

Jensen knew that foregoing a job coach could mean more one-to-one time with Robby, something for which he was prepared.

"If you give him direction and give him a recipe, he can do anything in the kitchen," Jensen said. "He's got as much skill as some of my chefs that have years of experience. It's just a different way of approach with him. You can't hand him a sheet of paper and say, 'Go make this.' I can be there and I can help him with it. And that's fine. I'm right there in the kitchen."

As Robby has learned the ropes at La Ferme, he has begun experimenting with recipes and changing existing ones to better suit the kitchen, including the restaurant's cookie recipe.

"I kind of had to adjust them because the oven doesn't take well to some of them, depending on which oven we have to use," Robby said.

He has also been given the freedom to think of new desserts and test out the options at home.

"Matt might say, 'I really want to have a dessert made with a French flair, why don't you see what you can come up with?'" said Barb. "It gives him (Robby) something to do all weekend ... I'll say bring the recipe and Sunday after church we go get the ingredients and we are the taste testers. Then he plates it up for Matt for a taste."

When it comes to the effort Jensen has put forth with Robby, Bob and Barb are appreciative.

"It's been a really neat deal with him here because Matt has known him so long and has understood him," Bob said. "That's one of the biggest things. Matt just really understands Robby and therefore can work with his limitations and disabilities and bring out his strengths."

For Jensen, it was just the natural way to handle the situation.

"What you put in is what you get out," Jensen said. "So putting in more effort up front like we did with Robby, like with those first six months of having help and really focusing on him getting comfortable in the kitchen, now the return on my end is great ... He's the most loyal, the most hard working. It's hard to imagine having our kitchen in the morning without Robby."

Barb hopes that others will take notice of the chance La Ferme has given to Robby and allow their companies to do the same.

"There is so much more potential for this community to be giving people like Robby and people with any disability the opportunity (to work)," Barb said. "People like Robby, given the opportunity to work in an area where they have a strength, will be the most loyal and most long-employed employee."

ROBBY'S BLACK RUSSIAN BUNDT CAKE

1 (18.25-ounce) package yellow cake mix with pudding

1 (5.9-ounce) package instant chocolate pudding

4 large eggs

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup vodka

1/4 cup coffee liqueur

3/4 cup water

Glaze:

1/4 cup coffee liqueur

1 cup powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour a 9- to 10-inch bundt pan; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, white sugar, oil, vodka, 1/4 cup liqueur and water. Beat with electric mixer for four minutes. Pour batter into prepared bundt pan.

Bake for 40 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes, remove from pan.

Meanwhile, make a glaze by combining 1/4 cup coffee liqueur and 1/2 cup powdered sugar.

Place cake on serving plate. Poke cake with the tines of a long fork. Spoon glaze over cake and dust with remaining 1/2 cup powdered sugar.